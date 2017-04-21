V&A Illustration Award shortlist announced

From tigers to Trump, the awards celebrate the best of book, editorial and student illustrations published over the last year

The V&A Illustration Award is one of the most respected and best-funded in the sector with category winners receiving £3,000 and the overall winner £5,000 plus the Moira Gemmill Illustrator of the Year Prize, named in memory of the late Moira Gemmill, the V&A’s former Director of Design.

Student Award Shortlist: Tom Spooner (RCA, Visual Comms): Towards an Infinite Place

Student Award Shortlist: Thomas Hedger (UAL CSM; BA Graphic Design) Petrol Stations

Student Award Shortlist: Lucy Waldman (UCA Farnham; BA Illustration): Favela Life

Student Award Shortlist: Emily Evans (RCA; MA Visual Communication): Blood Antiquities

Student Award Shortlist: Beatriz Lostalé Seijo (Anglia Ruskin, MA Book Illustration): The Odyssey

The competition has been running since 1972, with previous winners including Sir Quentin Blake, Ralph Steadman, Posy Simmonds and Sara Fanelli.

The winners of each of the four categories – best illustrated book, book cover design, editorial illustration and student illustrator – will be announced at the V&A Illustration Award ceremony at the V&A on May 16.

Editorial Award Shortlist: Gary Neill for ‘Brexit – What Next’, published in Health & Safety

Editorial Award Shortlist: A.Richard Allen for ‘Trump Wave’, published in The Sunday Telegraph Money

Book Illustration Award Shortlist: Benji Davies for Storm Whale in Winter (London: Simon & Schuster, 2016)

Book Illustration Award Shortlist: Anna+Elena Balbusso for Twelfth Night (London: The Folio Society, 2016)

Book Illustration Award Shortlist: JARVIS for Alan’s Big Scary Teeth (London: Walker Books, 2016)

Book Cover Design Shortlist: Lizzy Stewart for There’s a Tiger in the Garden (Frances Lincoln, 2016)

Book Cover Design Shortlist: Joe Cardielo for Aubrey’s Brief Lives (London: The Folio Society, 2016)

Book Cover Design Shortlist: Aino-Maija Metsola ‘Mrs Dalloway – Virginia Woolf Series’ (Vintage, 2016)

All the winning artworks will be displayed at the V&A, on the landing outside the National Art Library, from May 17 – August 20. More on the V&A Illustration Award site