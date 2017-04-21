V&A Illustration Award shortlist announced

The V&A Illustration Award is one of the most respected and best-funded in the sector with category winners receiving £3,000 and the overall winner £5,000 plus the Moira Gemmill Illustrator of the Year Prize, named in memory of the late Moira Gemmill, the V&A’s former Director of Design.
The competition has been running since 1972, with previous winners including Sir Quentin Blake, Ralph Steadman, Posy Simmonds and Sara Fanelli.
The winners of each of the four categories – best illustrated book, book cover design, editorial illustration and student illustrator – will be announced at the V&A Illustration Award ceremony at the V&A on May 16.
Published this month is a new book documenting the design work of Hipgnosis, the studio behind iconic album covers for Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Peter Gabriel, The Police, Paul McCartney, AC/DC and many more. The book features contemporary reflections by Aubrey Powell on the 373 covers produced by the studio, as well as this archive text, from 1977, in which the late Storm Thorgerson explains the creation of 10cc’s album Deceptive Bends.
After 13 years at Wolff Olins, Marina Willer is to become Pentagram London’s first female partner. The Brazilian-born designer and film-maker talks about the challenge ahead and the lack of women in senior design positions