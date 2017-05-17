V&A Illustration Awards 2017: winners announced

Richard Allen wins the Moira Gemmill Illustrator of the Year as well as the Best Editorial Illustration award for the Trump Wave

The V&A Illustration Awards celebrate outstanding creativity from the world of illustration. Winners receive a generous cash prize of £3000 each plus their work is displayed at the V&A Museum in London. Past winners have included Sir Quentin Blake, Ralph Steadman, Posy Simmonds and Sara Fanelli.

Best Editorial Illustration and overall winner:

Richard Allen for ‘Trump Wave’, in The Sunday Telegraph Money

Joining their ranks this year is Richard Allen who won the top prize, the Moira Gemmill Illustrator of the Year award which was introduced last year. Allen’s winning illustration,for which he receives an additional £5000, is the Trump Wave; an allusion to Katsushika Hokusai’s iconic painting Great Wave off Kanagawa. The illustration, for the Sunday Telegraph Money section, makes a historical reference while addressing the two most pressing political concerns of our time – migration and the Trump presidency. The image was also awarded the Best Editorial Illustration of the Year.

Here is the other winning work:

Best Illustrated Book:

JARVIS for Alan’s Big Scary Teeth (London: Walker Books, 2016)

Best Book Cover Design:

Aino-Maija Metsola Virginia Woolf Series (London: Vintage Classics, 2016)

2017 Student Illustrator of the Year:

Beatriz Lostalé Seijo ‘The Odyssey’ (Anglia Ruskin University – Cambridge School of Art, MA Book Illustration)

Student Runner-Up:

Tom Spooner ‘Towards an Infinite Place’ (Royal College of Art, Visual Communications)

All the winning artwork will be on exhibit at the V&A, on the landing outside the National Art Library from May 17 to August 20 2017.