V&A Photography Centre opens in London

The new photography galleries at London’s V&A Museum feature works from the 19th century to the present day. The displays are fantastic, though will likely leave photography fans longing for more

The V&A in London will tomorrow open its newly designed Photography Centre, which doubles the size of the space previously devoted to photography at the museum, and spans four new galleries.

On arrival at the entrance to the new photography galleries, visitors are given a snapshot of how much photography has changed in its lifetime, via a display of over 150 cameras stretching back to the 1800s. A selection of these machines are available to be handled by the public, including a magnificent field camera from the 1880s, complete with cloth hood, which offers the chance to see just what the world would have looked like through a camera lens of two centuries ago.

Inside the galleries themselves, visitors are given a whistle-stop tour of photography through the ages, stretching from seminal prints from pioneers such as Julia Margaret Cameron, Roger Fenton, Eadweard Muybridge and William Henry Fox Talbot (with an impressive camera owned by Fox Talbot also on display) to works by contemporary figures from Martin Parr to Cindy Sherman.

