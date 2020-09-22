The Vagina Museum is auctioning off 60 ‘vagina-tastic’ artworks

Vulva and vagina-inspired artworks in thread, paint, pen and pencil are being sold to raise money for London’s Vagina Museum

Artists of all disciplines have donated pieces to the museum’s Open Soon campaign, which is raising money to support its reopening on October 3. According to director Florence Schechter, the pandemic has hit the museum hard – particularly as it isn’t eligible, yet, for government support, and has no other external funding.

Creatives Nathalie Gordon, Amy Fasey and Jacob Hellström came up with the idea for the campaign, and contacted artists of different genders, sexualities and nationalities to contribute pieces.

By Ezra Smith

By Clemence Gouy

By Lana Lè (aka Woolypear)

By Dave Buonaguidi

There’s a few names CR readers are bound to recognise, including Mr Bingo – who’s created a bushy line drawing – and Alva Skog, who’s gone full frontal. There’s also photography, embroidery, illustration, and some naughty neon typographic pieces by Dave Buonaguidi, celebrating some of the various euphemisms used for vagina.

The auction, which is hosted online, will run until October 3, with all proceeds going directly to the museum itself. Reserve prices vary, although many start at £25. Londoners might also spy some of the artworks on digital billboards across the city, with the space donated to the museum by LondonLites and Jack Agency.

vaginamuseum.co.uk/opensoon