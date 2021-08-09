Photographer Vaughan Larsen reshoots family albums to reflect their world

Using self-portraiture to explore queer identity in a heteronormative society, Larsen talks about their style and motivations for the work

By

Milwaukee-based Vaughan Larsen’s passion for photography began in high school when their aunt gave them an old camera. They began taking self-portraits and uploading them to different groups on Flickr. “Art camp was also a big part of my teen summers, where I would repeatedly choose the photography ‘major’ as an excuse to keep shooting film and developing in the dark room,” Larsen says.

“I would also occasionally have small photoshoots with my friends, which I viewed as just something fun to do together. I still view shoots that way a lot of the time, thankfully! I always viewed self-portraits as a way to express myself in a very playful way.” 

Top and Above: Rites. All images: Vaughan Larsen

As well as photography, Larsen was also into theatre and they originally went to college for stage design. While they debated which medium to pursue, it was only after dropping out of college for three years that they rekindled their love for photography, but Larsen has kept their love for the stage close by in the kinds of images they create. 

“My work has been strongly inspired by theatrics, whether it’s the lighting or how I frame figures within a space,” they say. “I have also learned to view my self-portraits more as a documentation of performance. I love people who use the camera this way, like Duane Michals or Nikki S Lee.”  

Rites
Rites

While self-portraiture began as a practical solution to not always having a friend available to shoot, Larsen says the practice has given them space to learn about themselves and their relationships. Many of Larsen’s projects focus on queer identity and its comparison to heteronormative society, and by using themselves as the subject it’s given them complete control over the images. 

Rites is a project that epitomises Larsen’s approach and is a series of self-portraits where they directly recreate snapshots from their family album, specifically focusing on moments Larsen felt they were missing out on due to their queer identity. “When I first realised I was queer at 16 years old, I remember crying to myself so much that night. Not out of fear of being queer, but of sadness and disappointment that I couldn’t have a family the ‘proper’ way I felt I was expected to,” explains the photographer. 

Rites

“This feeling and expectation sucks and is so prevalent in many people’s lives – not just LGBTQ+ people. At the time of making these photographs, I was the same age as my parents when they gave birth to me. While looking back at the snapshots of them in their younger lives, I kept wishing I was able to have similar photos to look back on from this time of my life.” 

By making this happen with their chosen queer family, Larsen feels they are creating a “visibly queer character in a space they are historically hidden: in the family album”. After finishing Rites, Larsen kept thinking back to that memory of being a 16 year old so they honed in on those specific feelings in Parenthood, a series that Larsen says is a continuation from Rites. “Rather than recreating specific snapshots, I’m creating and participating in fictitious memories that have been altered to fit my queer experience,” they say. “These images are in response to milestones surrounding maternity.” 

Parenthood
Parenthood

By using friends and family close to them, there’s an added intimacy to Larsen’s images, and with the spot-on styling and lighting, both series transport viewers back in time. Though the photographer creates a warm and loving environment in his images, Larsen says they still sometimes get self-conscious making work that only deals with LGBTQ+ identities. 

“But then I remind myself it’s the same as a non-queer person making work about their reality and surroundings,” they reflect. “It only seems like I’m always talking about queerness because we all live in a very heteronormative world and the queer content feels out of place. But in reality, I’m simply making work about my life and my world.” 

Parenthood
Parenthood

Ultimately Larsen hopes to create work that encourages people to question what they know and to not always accept the traditional way of seeing the world. “It’s so much more exciting and honestly necessary to question everything,” they say.

“Learning about the perspective of people doing this, and pointing out these flaws in society, specifically surrounding LGBTQ+ issues and cishet societal norms can be very beneficial I think.” 

vaughanlarsen.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

How to commission great photography

From nailing the brief to making space for the magic to happen, CR spoke with photographer Shamil Tanna, IBM photo director Emily Keegin and East Photographic agent Kane Giblin to find out what it takes to commission great images

Tom Hingston on designing for arts venues

As Hingston Studio’s type-led identities for the Serpentine and the V&A greet the general public, the designer talks to us about the importance of creating designs that give institutions flexibility in these times

My Career Journey: Calmatic

The LA-based director behind music videos for Pharrell, Lizzo and Lil Nas X reflects on his journey from afterschool computer club to Grammy-winning director

My Career Journey: Polly Nor

Polly Nor creates striking, satirical drawings of women and their demons. We speak to the illustrator about her up-and-down career journey, the perils of imposter syndrome, and using art as an emotional release

The changing face of travel

The pandemic has been the catalyst for all of us to reassess our relationship with travel. As the world slowly begins to reopen, we speak to the travel brands that are shaping what our holidays of the future might look like

Jump on 25 years of making motion graphics

Jump is responsible for the titles of some of the UK’s biggest TV entertainment and sports programmes. Here two of its co-founders look back on a turbulent 25 years in the industry, and what it takes to make a successful creative business

Sport and Creativity

In this report, we look at the way that creative thinking is influencing sport, including in advertising, TV, branding, design, photography, illustration and more

The role of the sketchbook in creative work

Despite the dominance of digital, the humble sketchbook is still a vital tool in making creative work. Here, we speak to three creatives about how working in a sketchbook is an important part of their process and also their favourite books to work in

The colourful world of Autumn de Wilde

The photographer and director has injected striking palettes into fashion photos, celebrity portraits, vibrant ads and her feature-length debut, Emma. She talks to us about navigating these different arenas and building worlds through music and colour

Why it pays for brands to go local

In an age of turbulence, brands are seeing the benefits of a localised approach over a global one. Here, Ben Sillence, strategy director at Lewis Moberly, explores what this may mean for designers and creatives

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham