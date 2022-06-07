Veet turns its attention to men in comedic new ad

The hair removal brand gets to the crux of the matter in a new spot that celebrates the sensation of freedom that its product can provide

It’s hard to think of an elegant way to encourage men to remove the hair from their balls, but ad agency BETC appears to have found it, via its new ad for Veet Men.

The star of the spot is a pair of floating balloon-like knackers which are shown delicately drifting around the world, experiencing new sensations at every turn. The tagline, Set Them Free, then follows.

The ad displays a new marketing vibe for Veet, which last year released an ad which carefully dodged around the politics of hair removal for women. Opting for a more enigmatic message here, thankfully this new spot avoids the product demo approach altogether.

Credits:

Agency: BETC

CCO: Stéphane Xiberras

ECD: Alasdhair Macgregor

Creative Director: Mathieu Nevians

Creatives: Alexandre Toso, Ludovic Labayrade

Production Company: Soldats

Directors: Camille + JB