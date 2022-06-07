Veet_Men_ad

Veet turns its attention to men in comedic new ad

The hair removal brand gets to the crux of the matter in a new spot that celebrates the sensation of freedom that its product can provide

By

It’s hard to think of an elegant way to encourage men to remove the hair from their balls, but ad agency BETC appears to have found it, via its new ad for Veet Men.

The star of the spot is a pair of floating balloon-like knackers which are shown delicately drifting around the world, experiencing new sensations at every turn. The tagline, Set Them Free, then follows.

The ad displays a new marketing vibe for Veet, which last year released an ad which carefully dodged around the politics of hair removal for women. Opting for a more enigmatic message here, thankfully this new spot avoids the product demo approach altogether.

Credits:
Agency: BETC
CCO: Stéphane Xiberras
ECD: Alasdhair Macgregor
Creative Director: Mathieu Nevians
Creatives: Alexandre Toso, Ludovic Labayrade
Production Company: Soldats
Directors: Camille + JB

Latest from CR

More from CR

Top Gun Maverick Image

The creative potential of 3D billboards

The humble billboard is evolving as creative uses of 3D imagery are being used to sell everything from movies to video games to sneakers. Here, Alex Wilson, ECD at brand experience agency Amplify, examines what they offer for brands

Creative Review Annual 2022 cover

The Creative Review Annual 2022

Welcome to the Creative Review Annual awards, celebrating creativity across design, advertising, digital, film and more. See all the Winners here

Channel 4 ident still

Why the creative industry needs Channel 4

With the UK Government planning to privatise the 40-year-old broadcaster, CR speaks to current and former C4 employees about what makes it special, and the unique role it’s played in pioneering creativity

Gen Z finance Keebo

The changing face of finance brands

A raft of new personal finance brands are on a mission to win over Gen Z consumers. We examine how they are setting themselves apart from the millennial-friendly approach of more established challengers

What Charles and Ray Eames can teach designers today

Charles & Ray Eames didn’t just create iconic pieces of design – they thought of themselves as ‘tradesmen’ whose job was to create better, longer-lasting products. Llisa Demetrios, Eames Institute chief curator and granddaughter of the pair, discusses what we can learn from them

Campbell Addy 7

Campbell Addy’s journey to Feeling Seen

In just six years, photographer Campbell Addy has carved a distinctive place within the fashion industry. Here he talks to Gem Fletcher about his new book Feeling Seen and the importance of friendship, community and intimacy in his work

For the Record The Photographer's Gallery Miles Davis

What makes an album cover iconic?

A new show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London examines the historic role imagemakers have played in helping build musicians’ brands. We explore why this relationship is more vital than ever in the streaming age

Sproutl film still showing 'sprout' symbol

The great gardening rebrand

A gang of upstart new gardening businesses are tapping into the world’s collective plant addiction, and design and branding is pivotal to their success

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

MANCHESTER