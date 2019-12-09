Our new video series, created in partnership with Facebook and Instagram, explores the art of vertical storytelling. Here we talk to London agency Intermission Film about creating compelling teasers and adapting cinema content for mobile screens

Founded in 2012, Intermission Film creates trailers, posters and social media campaigns for films and TV shows. The London agency has created dynamic vertical videos to promote Killing Eve and Asif Kapadia’s Maradona biopic and Quentin Tarantino’s period blockbuster, One Upon a Time in Hollywood.

As part of our Create partnership with Facebook and Instagram – a new series which explores how to make great vertical videos – we sat down with Intermission Producer Mark Lautman to discuss adapting cinema content for vertical platforms.

In this video, Lautman shows how a clever use of space and visual effects such as split screen can help create compelling teasers that capture the tone of a film or TV show. He also explains how Intermission made creative use of found footage to promote Aretha Franklin’s concert film Amazing Grace, and used scrolling visuals to highlight the impressive ensemble cast in Steve McQueen’s crime drama Widows.

