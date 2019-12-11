Our new video series, created in partnership with Facebook and Instagram, explores the art of vertical storytelling. Here we talk to director Quentin Jones about creating playful content for Stories and adapting her work for different formats

Director and photographer Quentin Jones has developed a distinctive aesthetic since graduating from Central Saint Martins. Her work features a playful use of collage and stop-motion and has captured the attention of fashion brands from Molly Goddard to Vogue and Louis Vuitton.

As part of our Create partnership with Facebook and Instagram – a new series which explores how to make great vertical videos – we sat down with Jones to talk about her approach to shooting content for Instagram Stories.

Here she discusses framing, colour, pacing and tone of voice – and shares what she has learned from making vertical campaigns for Instagram and Chanel.

