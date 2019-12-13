Our new video series, created in partnership with Facebook and Instagram, explores the art of vertical storytelling. Here we talk to We Are Social’s Gareth Leeding about creating dynamic content for Adidas

We Are Social has created vertical campaigns for some of the world’s biggest brands – from Audi to Google and Netflix. The agency’s specialists Sports division has also spent the past two years creating a wealth of Instagram Stories content for Adidas – from interactive look books to polls – and has driven 2 million consumers to the brand’s website in the process.

As part of our Create partnership with Facebook and Instagram – a new series which explores how to make great vertical videos – we caught up with We Are Social Sport’s Group Creative Director Gareth Leeding to discuss how Instagram Stories can be an effective platform for driving sales as well as telling stories.

Leeding also offers some advice on video length and creating standout content that works with or without sound.

This article is part of Create, a new content series from Creative Review, Marketing Week, Facebook and Instagram which offers advice on making brilliant vertical video content. See creativereview.co.uk/create for more insights and tips from brands and creatives