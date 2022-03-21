The pre-loved fashion marketplace’s new ad emphasises its sustainability credentials, with a bit of help from director Andreas Nilsson and photographer Campbell Addy

Vestiaire Collective’s new campaign film opens much as you’d expect any high fashion runway show to. Look a little closer, however, and you’ll find that the usual catwalk model suspects have been replaced by a collective of fashionable puppets, which are made entirely from pre-loved clothes.

Created by Droga5 London, the campaign and its group of stylish sewn stars set out Vestiaire Collective’s new brand philosophy with an apt rallying cry: Long Live Fashion.

Directed by Andreas Nilsson and narrated by French fashion journalist Loïc Prigent, the spot introduces us to models inspired by the different style tribes within the Vestiaire community – ranging from Miss Classique’s taste for luxury fashion to Hunter’s keen eye for vintage gems.

An accompanying outdoor, print and social campaign features the puppet collective posing alongside a group of IRL models, all lensed by photographer Campbell Addy.

While much fashion advertising can feel out of touch, and sustainability-focused campaigns tend to lean into worthiness, Vestiaire’s approach is a stylish demonstration that brand purpose and humour don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

Credits:

Agency: Droga5 London

CCO: David Kolbusz

ECD: Shelley Smoler

Creatives: Ashley Hamilton, Sarah Sutherland

Design Director: Stephanie McArdle

Senior Designers: Stephen Taylor, Alasdair Griffiths

Film Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks

Director: Andreas Nilsson

Puppetmakers: Puppets Magic

Cinematographer: Thomas Hardmeierr

Production Designer: Alexis Ross

Stills Production Company: CLM

Photographer: Campbell Addy