Viagra Connect ad focuses on love and relationships

The new campaign aims to raise conversations around the impact that stress and anxiety can have on relationships, and how Viagra Connect may be a solution

Whereas brands such as Libresse have moved conversations around women’s health on leaps and bounds in recent years, with ads featuring references to menopause and infertility, as well as a celebration of the vulva, discussion around men’s health remains broadly taboo.

Viagra has been available for over 20 years as a treatment for erection problems, yet the associations of the ‘little blue pill’ are at best jokey, and a worst seen as a signal of a lack of masculinity.

A new ad from ad agency VMLY&R aims to shift this perception and in turn allow broader discussion around the causes of erection problems to emerge. An estimated 4.3 million British men report suffering from erection problems, yet less than half of those questioned say they have spoken to their partner about it. The new spot focuses on the impact that these issues can have on relationships, while suggesting Viagra Connect as a possible answer.

The two-minute film is a refreshing new positioning for Viagra, and for the expression of men’s health in general, with a shift away from the macho to a focus on emotion and mental health. It is also rooted in the normal, with many viewers likely to recognise the way that overwork and stress can impact on love and relationships.

“Much beyond a little blue pill, this campaign is a complex message about modern masculinity and intimacy in relationships,” says Tamryn Kerr, creative director at VMLY&R. “I hope it will be seen alongside some of the most powerful recent advertising that has challenged and changed societal norms for the better.”

