Vicki Maguire: If I could change one thing about advertising

To coincide with Cannes Lions week, we are asking creative leaders in advertising to consider what they would most like to change. Vicki Maguire, Joint CCO at Grey London, wants advertising to be more punk

These are crazy times.

And as an old bird, these times remind me very much of life growing up in the late 70s and early 80s. Everything felt like it was up in the air.

There was a woman in power – hurray, but that woman was Thatcher – politically, economically, socially and culturally everything was broken/fucked/exciting.

We marched with the miners. We rocked against racism. And we arrived by the coachload to Pride at the time AIDS was being used to discriminate against the gay community.

For many these were dark times, but there was a feeling that you could positively do something.