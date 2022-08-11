Superorganism - Solar System video by Aeva

Superorganism’s Solar System video is a surreal romp through space

Starring ‘Hot Dad’, the Aeva-directed video leans on Net Art-like aesthetics to brilliantly charming, weird effect

By

Marrying dolphins, animated cats, crude animation styles, and a ton of nods to that distinctive Net Art, early web style that’s so in vogue right now, the new music video for Domino Records artist Superorganism is a joyfully surreal little slice of strangeness.

The video was created by Berlin-based animator and director Aeva (real name Dan Jacobs), who connected with London band Superorganism through its management company, having worked with other artists on its roster including Hot Chip and LA Priest. Jacobs had initially just been brought in to work on the video for the band’s song Teenager, but “we found a good rhythm and I ended up working on the whole album campaign,” he explains.   

Solar System is the sixth and final video he created in the series for Superorganism, and it was made with just three weeks to turn it all around. “I’d been back to back on the rest of the campaign so the crunch was definitely the biggest challenge on this one,” says Jacobs.

“Luckily at this point in the campaign we’d established a really good workflow and core crew (Neirin Best, Nicholas Barnes, and Cynthia-ël Hasbani) so we were able to power through!” Another big challenge was, perhaps predictably, pandemic-related: Hot Dad (aka Erik Helwig) got Covid, so filming his parts had to be postponed. “In the end I think his feverish energy added to the outcome,” says Jacobs.

 The premise of the Solar System video was that a ‘dad’ character watches nature documentaries, “gets sucked into the TV world”, and becomes “overwhelmed with nature/space,” Jacobs says. “Throughout the album campaign the band were always great at bringing a really clear idea and brief to begin with which saved a lot of back and forth. For Solar System it was very simple and left a lot of room for play.”

Jacobs worked with Max Kreis on the AI processing to create a neural network, text-based prompt system (essentially like Dall-E), aiming to find a sweet spot between “trippy and coherent”. Elsewhere, the video was created using AfterEffects, Photoshop, Blender, Cinema4D, and Premiere.

And while it’s been pretty trendy for a while now, the early web aesthetic is particularly fitting here: according to Jacobs, it’s always been a big part of Superorganism’s aesthetic. But why do people dig it so much? “I think for me at least it’s ultimately a nostalgia thing, it harks back to a time where the internet felt simpler, more charming, and less evolved and predatory as it feels now,” says Jacobs.

“I’m sure being a kid also had a big part to play in that, but the internet started out very idealistically on this premise of freedom of information for everyone and it was all going to be great and exciting…. I think this art style just captures a sense of that naïve wonder and mystery that these unknown tech spaces could occupy.”

He adds: “I think that’s why the AI stuff now feels similar as it sometimes responds like a child I think we crave to see that in technology as it makes us feel safer. It’s also very easy to replicate some of these early CGI art styles that would’ve taken days to render in the early 2000s. That still feels very exciting to me from a storytelling perspective.”

danwjacobs.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Examining Virgil Abloh’s legacy

Following the opening of Figures of Speech, a retrospective of Virgil Abloh’s work at the Brooklyn Museum, curator and collaborator Antwaun Sargent talks about Abloh’s wide-ranging influence on culture

Brands & Creativity

In this special report we look at eight brands that are leading the way with creativity and design, and examine the trends that are important for brands right now

Still of a woman blowing bubble gum with the Nike logo in Nike's Never Settle, Never Done campaign for the Euros 2022

The rise and rise of women’s football

Fresh from working on Nike’s new spot to mark the Euros this month, Wieden + Kennedy London’s Ankita Tobit talks to us about how the narrative around the women’s game has moved on in the last few years and where opportunities lie for brands

How to document hardship

Images of people facing suffering and financial hardship have often stumbled into ‘poverty porn’ and objectification. Is there a right way for an imagemaker to navigate this kind of work?

What does Dall-E 2 mean for creatives?

Are we on the verge of trading in traditional titles like graphic designer and illustrator for AI whisperer or prompt designer? CR discusses the current wave of AI art generators with Modem co-founder Bas van de Poel

Coinbase crypto brands Moniker

The changing face of crypto

A more sophisticated approach to branding and marketing is bringing crypto to new audiences. But with a ‘crypto winter’ looming, should creatives be helping to legitimise what is still a highly volatile market?

Cannes Lions Festival 2022 - The Moment Is Now

Ryan Reynolds on how to make advertising fun

Speaking at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity last week, actor and marketer Ryan Reynolds shared his thoughts on humour, responding to culture, and managing anxiety; and also introduced his new talent initiative, Creative Ladder

Image by eamesBot via Shutterstock

How can brands weather inflation?

Siegel+Gale strategy director Patrick Kampff shares his ‘four A’ guide to getting through inflation – and discusses why empathy and emotion is critical for brands to survive the economic crisis

Image by kodukits via Shutterstock

The big money questions: a guide for new creatives

Pay rises, day rates, dilemmas about prioritising money or creative opportunities – young creatives have a lot to get their heads around. We asked OMSE founder James Kape, copywriter Ellen Ling and the Talent Business partner Anna Green for advice

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

DESIGNER

LONDON

SERVICE DESIGN LEAD

LONDON