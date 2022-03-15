Vintage goes full bleed for its new literary heroines series

Dodie Smith’s I Capture The Castle and Colette’s Gigi are among the Vintage Heroines collection, which uses minimal design and colour photography to create a striking set of jackets

By
Photo by Anja Niemi

The ten book series brings together well-known and celebrated female literary figures, including Xiaolu Guo’s Fenfang, Gustave Flaubert’s Madame Bovary, Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre, and NoViolet Bulawayo’s Darling.

According to Lily Richards, picture editor at the publishing house, the collection offered a perfect opportunity to work with “some of the best and most exciting contemporary women photographers” from around the world.

Photo by Rachel Seidu
Photo by Carla van de Puttelaar
Photo by Nina Ahn

Richards selected imagemakers from Europe, the US, Nigeria, South Korea and China, to reflect the Vintage Heroines’ series own multinational authors. She says she “felt confident we could create a series in which each cover would complement the heroine and style of writing of the respective novel, but would also work visually as a cohesive series”.

The covers were designed by Kris Potter to focus on the colour photography, with titles and authors displayed in a sans serif typeface.

Big type and flourishy illustration has dominated book covers for some time now, with photography often playing second fiddle, or added as a supporting element – you only have to look at CR’s 2021 round up to see the evidence. Vintage’s series is a brilliant reminder of how compelling photography-led covers can be.

The Literary Heroines series is published by Vintage; penguin.co.uk

Latest from CR

More from CR

NHS National Health Service sign, London, 2019 by TK Kurikawa

Does the NHS need a rebrand?

The blue-and-white ‘lozenge’ is an iconic symbol in the UK and beyond, but is it time for an update, or is the logo still in rude health? Design critic Alice Rawsthorn, St Luke’s ECD Richard Denney, and Nalla Design owner Vicki Young take its pulse

Compression–Cradle–Lucy-McRae

Imagining our future bodies

How will new ways of designing our bodies and our health, including gene editing, affect our future selves? Lucy McRae explores these concepts in her art, presenting radical sci-fi ideas that are rooted in science fact

Black Dice’s career in visuals

Part band, part art project, over the last 25 years Black Dice’s sounds and images have pushed the possibilities of collage and trampled over the loud, joyful line between serious and playful

Grace Francis on the value of design thinking

Having made their mark at agencies ranging from Grey to Droga5, Grace Francis is about to embark on a new chapter at WongDoody. We speak to them about why good design should feed into advertising as a whole and how to create a work culture that is truly inclusive

Designing for Grief

The messy, unpredictable experience of grief has moved online, but how do we design for such an individual and complex set of emotions?

How to focus in a world of distractions

How can creatives manage their ‘whizzy’ brains, and is our pursuit of concentration doomed to fail? Illustrator and writer Ben Tallon discusses how to avoid the demons of procrastination, and still find time to let the brain percolate

To Instagram or not to Instagram

From battling algorithms to banned accounts, individuals across the creative industries are voicing frustrations with the platform. Is this the beginning of an Instagram exodus? And if so, what’s the alternative?

My Breakthrough Moment: Dean Chalkley

“Photography can be a thing unto itself. It’s more than documentation.” Dean Chalkley discusses how his 2005 portrait of Noel Gallagher marked a personal turning point in terms of culture and photography

Inside The Matrix Resurrections

As the mind-bending world of the Matrix returns to the big screen, we speak to the team behind the latest film’s screen-based graphics about helping reboot the cult classic for a new era

How to create a logo that lasts

Logos today need to successfully work in more places than ever before, and in a multitude of formats and sizes. Here, Sagi Haviv, partner and designer at Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv in New York, breaks down how to make a mark that endures

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham