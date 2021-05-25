Artists reimagine vinyl records for charity

David Shrigley, Shepard Fairey and Jeremy Deller are among over 30 artists who have turned rare test pressings and vinyl into artworks for a fundraiser

Joy Yamusangie x Underworld

Leading musicians, labels and managers have donated a selection of rare test pressings, vinyl and acetates to the charity auction Pressing Matters.

From the Rolling Stones and the Prodigy right through to newer names like Slowthai and Charli XCX, records have come from some of music’s biggest acts.

Their records have been reimagined by a range of contemporary visual artists, many of whom will be familiar to CR readers, including artist Jeremy Deller, illustrators David Shrigley and Jean Jullien, satirical collage artist Cold War Steve and sign painter Alex May Hughes. The results are wonderfully varied, from Banksy-affiliated artist James Joyce’s deconstructed smiley for Fatboy Slim to the Underworld record featuring Joy Yamusangie’s distinctive touch.

The Clash x Shephard Fairey

Curated by art platform Pavement Licker and Helium London, the works are currently on display at the Matches Fashion London flagship and an auction of the artworks is also taking place until early June.

While some vinyl heads will probably shiver at the thought of pressings being used as a canvas, all of the money raised from the auction is going to Music Support, a charity supporting people in the UK music industry impacted by mental health issues and addiction.

Seana Gavin x LCD Soundsystem

Ralph Steadman x The Who

David Shrigley x Chic

Grace Neutral x Charli XCX

Gavin Turk x The Rolling Stones

The Pressing Matters display is hosted at 5 Carlos Place, London until May 29. The auction runs until June 5; heliumlondon.com