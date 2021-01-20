A new book is documenting Virgil Abloh’s partnership with Nike

Published by Taschen, Icons charts the designer’s collaboration with the sportswear giant and the sneaker culture from which it emerged

By
Cover of Icons book on Virgil Abloh
All images by Prudence Cuming, courtesy Zak Group

Beginning in 2017 under the banner of his cult fashion label Off-White, Virgil Abloh collaborated with Nike on a reimagined footwear collection involving ten of its signature silhouettes. Abloh deconstructed, rearranged and reapplied elements of each design, and introduced details that have become closely associated with Abloh and by extension Off-White – most recognisably the foregrounding of type, often wrapped in quotation marks.

A coming together of two brand behemoths, the initial range – known as The Ten – predictably sold out in next to no time, spawning follow ups over the next few years.

Icons, a new book published by Taschen, is taking a closer look at the project, with the altered Swoosh on the cover setting a precedent for what’s inside (Abloh was no stranger to tinkering with the logo during the project). The book aims to give a holistic overview of the collaboration, including prototypes and messages shared back and forth, contextualised by the history, evolution and key players of sneaker culture – from the objects and materials to the people and their ideas.

The book pays special attention to Abloh’s process-driven and DIY approach to the project, right down to the layout design by Zak Group, which takes cues from the “DIY industrial aesthetic of The Ten”. While Abloh is known for sharing insight into his creative process on social media, the designer promised that the book contains a wealth of imagery that hasn’t made it onto the internet.

Design of Nike Off-White book
Nike Off-White book

“The foundation of my practice isn’t nearly the end result — it’s [rigour] and process of the logic. The archive is the paper trail of those artifacts,” Abloh said. “The Icons book is, in a way, the only revealing lens to understand that the catalogue of the 50-plus Nike shoes I have designed are in my mind ‘one shoe’. One story.”

Abloh, who is also menswear artistic director at Louis Vuitton as well as a DJ and trained architect, has become known for his cross-referential practice – at times earning him scepticism from the industry, but forming the appropriate foundations of a project of this nature. Whether people are indifferent to, in awe of, or in pursuit of Abloh’s brand of fashion design (or indeed the culture surrounding trainers), the iconography that he’s built up is undeniable – for some, second only to Nike.

Icons is published by Taschen, and is available from selected retailers from January 22 and globally from February 5. Head here for a range of Black-owned and indie bookstores stocking the book; taschen.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Survive 2021 Be Daring

How to survive 2021: A Guide for Creatives

With the uncertainty and challenges of 2020 following us into the new year, we talk to a number of industry experts about the ways that creatives can survive – and even thrive – in 2021

How I Got Here: Joseph Rodriguez

As a taxi driver in the 70s and 80s, photographer Joseph Rodriguez captured the intensity of New York City from the driver’s seat. He talks to us about his childhood, learning from the greats, and his ‘get close’ mantra

Trends of 2020: The year in film and TV

Streaming giants ruled the roost once again in 2020, while many of us also sought comfort in the familiarity of public service broadcasters, in a year where we’ve essentially been forced to stay glued to our sofas

The Creative’s Gambit

The Netflix hit series The Queen’s Gambit has brought chess back into the limelight. Here, ad creative Marta Morientes – an avid chess player in her youth – explains how the game has helped her to be a better creative

A QR Code Renaissance?

QR codes have received an unexpected resurrection during Covid-19, becoming a vital tool for navigating pandemic life. But will they sink back into the depths when no longer needed? Stink Studios’ James Britton hopes not

Ben & Jerry’s: Peace, love and ice cream

Ben & Jerry’s global social mission officer Dave Rapaport talks to Anna Burzlaff, head of cultural insights and strategy agency Truth, about the brand’s approach to activism, and what it takes to make credible change in the world today

Can creativity save restaurants from Covid-19?

Hospitality has been hit hard by the pandemic, but in the midst of increased restrictions restaurateurs are finding creative ways to reach hungry punters at home. Here, we delve into how restaurant brands are adapting to the new normal

How I Got Here: Brian Rea

Modern Love illustrator Brian Rea recounts a childhood filled with stories, shares the struggles of embracing his style and tells CR why words have gained a new importance for him later in his career

The BakeKing’s hyperrealistic cake creations

Ben Cullen has built up a cult following for his mesmerising illusion cakes, which have appeared everywhere from Slowthai’s recent music video to Jurgen Klopp’s birthday party. He talks about how his career journey took him from graphic design to tattooing to cake artistry

Irvine Welsh on creativity and cancel culture

The author explores the rise of cancel culture in new documentary Offended by Irvine Welsh, where he discusses the threat that the phenomenon poses to the creative industries and why he thinks Trainspotting wouldn’t be published today

The theatrics of Lucy Prebble

Following the release of her explosive phone-hack series I Hate Suzie, Lucy Prebble talks about her belief that every story benefits from a little drama, and how an ongoing infatuation with tech inspired her to write for video games

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham