A Highland cow takes to the road in Virgin Media’s new ad

Set against a power ballad backdrop, the spot follows Virgin Media’s new bovine mascot as she speeds along on her motorbike

There’s definite shades of the 2007 Cadbury Gorilla ad about Virgin Media’s new Highland Rider spot, created by VCCP London and directed by Jeff Low – who’s also led spots for Brewdog, Fanta, and Setapp.

It features a similarly anthropomorphised animal, lovingly rendered in 3D by Untold Studios and shown whizzing through the Scottish Highlands atop a Triumph Bonneville motorbike. The addition of Patrick Swayze’s She’s Like the Wind – also used to great effect in the 1987 film Dirty Dancing – is pretty inspired.

The film is charming throughout, from the opening close-up of the cow’s furry face, eyes closed as she enjoys the freedom of the road, to the way her legs are hooked awkwardly over the bike. According to Virgin Media, it’s an allegory for the brand’s speedy broadband – with the cow, who doesn’t appear to have a name, inspired to take a road trip after streaming “epic biking scenes”.

She’s set to re-appear throughout the rest of 2022 as part of Virgin Media’s new ‘Why Walk When You Can Ride’ brand campaign, although sadly it seems the cow is only a temporary feature rather than a long-term brand mascot.

Credits:

Agency: VCCP

ECDs: Jonathan Parker, Chris Birch

Deputy ECD: David Masterman

Creative Director: Ben Cronin

Senior Creatives: Jason Keet, James Hodson

Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks

Director: Jeff Low

Editor: Saam Hodivala @ ShiftPost

Post-Production Company: Untold Studios