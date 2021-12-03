Visit Sweden campaign reveals the tourism gems behind Ikea product names

The humorous spot includes the revelation that the Bolmen toilet brush is in fact named after a pristine lake in the province of Småland

Ikea has gifted the simplicity of Swedish design to the world, yet, as a witty new ad campaign points out, the choice of names for its products may be doing its home country something of a disservice.

Created by ad agency Forsman & Bodenfors, the Discover the Originals campaign reveals that the names of many Ikea products – which the world has long struggled to pronounce – are named after real places in Sweden. It then encourages tourists to visit these tourism spots.

As well as Lake Bolman, which is situated not far from Agunnaryd, where Ikea’s founder, Ingvar Kamprad, grew up, the campaign highlights the places that the Ektorp couch, Ingatorp table, and Hemsjö block candle are named after.

“In Sweden, we are proud of Ikea and in a way you can say that they helped us make Swedish places world-famous through the names they borrowed for their products,” says Nils Persson, chief marketing officer of Visit Sweden. “Now we want, with warmth and a twinkle in our eye, to show the originals behind the product names and invite the world to discover the whole of Sweden.”

Credits:

Agency: Forsman & Bodenfors

Art Director: Johanna Hofman-Bang

Copywriter: Marcus Hägglöf

Writer: Elisabeth Christensson

Designer: Håkan Larsson

Production Company: BRF