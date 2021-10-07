VMLY&R creates brand identity for UEFA Euro 2024

Continuing its work with the association, the agency has released an updated logo and a new animated brand film to celebrate diversity and inclusion ahead of the next tournament  

By

While this year’s Euro tournament didn’t go to plan for some, it’s time for footie fans – both lifetime and fairweather – to look ahead as the brand identity for UEFA Euro 2024 has just been unveiled. As part of the refresh, the new logo takes inspiration from UEFA’s 55 members associations’ flags and their respective colours. Assembled in a kaleidoscopic combination, the logo also mimics the shape of Berlin’s Olympiastadion roof, which is where the tournament will call home in 2024. 

Designed by VMLY&R, the idea is that “football is where we all belong and we are all invited to celebrate”. To highlight that the tournament belongs to every fan, equally, a bespoke typeface has been developed considering all the European alphabets from the outset, rather than adapting the font after its been created, which is what typically happens. 

The sentiment that football is for everyone is again echoed in a new brand film the agency has created which features stadium visuals, famous landmarks from each host city, as well as fans from everywhere coming together. 

This message of equality and harmony feels especially pertinent after the torrent of racist abuse some players were subjected to during this year’s Euro 2020. Arrests were made, Twitter launched a report into the abuse, and many players themselves were already taking the knee in protest, but it demonstrated the need for football associations and those in charge to do more than simply condemn this kind of behaviour.

“This is the beginning of a new era for UEFA Euro,” says Hélder Pombinho, branding creative director at VMLY&R. “This is the first time the tournament is hosted in one country, but genuinely belongs to every football fan.”

UEFA president, Aleksander Čeferin, adds: “It is great to see the logo of UEFA Euro 2024 come to life at the iconic Olympiastadion. From now, the tournament has a brand identity that reflects the ambition we have together with the host association and host cities: a Euro which is truly for everyone! For one month in 2024, we will be united by football in the heart of Europe.”

VMLY&R and UEFA started working together in 2014 and the agency was responsible for creating the Euro 2020 identity, which used a bridge motif to symbolically unite the 13 host cities. VMLY&R is also behind the visual identity for UEFA’s newest competition, the Nations League, including designing the trophy.

Credits:
Agency: VMLY&R
Creative Director: Hélder Pombinho 
Creatives: Mariana Lancastre, Ana Pessanha, Bernardo Majer 

Latest from CR

More from CR

Studio Blackburn on its We Mean Green campaign

Last week a revamp, albeit a temporary one, of the British Rail double arrow logo caused a stir in the design press and on social media. CR speaks to Studio Blackburn, the team behind the update, to get an insight into the project and how they felt about the reaction

Inside the fantastical world of Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X is ripping up the music rulebook with his rap-country-pop sound, gender-bending style and eye-catching creative output. As he releases his debut album, we look at how the artist brings his unique vision to life

How I Work: Max Siedentopf

The artist, photographer, designer and director talks to CR about working at speed, the joy of not being confined by one discipline, how he balances the commercial with the personal, and why his spirit animal is a cross between a chameleon and a dung beetle

A history of London as told by its shopfronts

New book London Shopfronts, published by Hoxton Mini Press, offers a photographic guide to some of the capital’s most striking independent retailers, old and new, and reveals how style and uniqueness remain crucial for attracting customers

The power of persuasion

We speak to the creatives behind successful political campaigns for the UK’s Conservative party and US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about the role of design and creativity in the battle for voters

Is there room for ethics in design?

The devil on the ad industry’s shoulder might still say that fast fashion and oil companies aren’t so bad, but some design studios are taking an ethical stand. But can ‘good’ clients and big business can ever live in harmony?

Are brands the new religion?

Brands with big or cult-like followings have both power and community. Creative Review speaks to three brand experts about how they cultivate followers and maintain their flock

The battle for self-belief

Working in the creative industries inevitably involves rejection and doubt. But those are also the elements that can lead to greatness, writes Richard Holman

Creativity for change!

In the fight to gain attention for charities and grassroots causes, design and creative thinking is more important than ever. Here, we look at how creativity can engage people in causes and galvanise wider audiences

How to handle a PR disaster

Persuasion Communications founder Jane Austin discusses what it takes to recover from a PR crisis – and how brands can avoid bumbling into one in the first place

How designers make food brands delicious

Whether it’s the battle of plant-based brands or the move to online shopping, designers have more opportunities than ever to tickle people’s tastebuds. We spoke with studios Robot Food and This Way Up about what it takes to create a successful food brand

The beauty of ‘ugly’ portraits

Historically speaking, portraits have almost always been about glorifying the subject – so what’s behind our recent fascination with unflattering, caricatured depictions of ourselves?

How to commission great photography

From nailing the brief to making space for the magic to happen, CR spoke with photographer Shamil Tanna, IBM photo director Emily Keegin and East Photographic agent Kane Giblin to find out what it takes to commission great images

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham