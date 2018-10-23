Voxi puts a new spin on all-you-can-eat with animated social campaign
Vodafone’s mobile network for under-30s is spreading the word about its unlimited social media plan with a series of witty, food-themed videos, which have been directed by illustrator and animator James Papper
Launched in 2017, VOXI is Vodafone’s attempt to appeal to the social media generation. The mobile network is targeted exclusively at the under-30s age group, and includes unlimited use of social apps – regardless of your data allowance – as part of its offering.
For its latest campaign, VOXI has commissioned illustrator and animator James Papper to direct a series of animated videos to be used across its social platforms.
