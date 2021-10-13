Wagamama introduces Vegamama, an angry vegan monster

Created by Uncommon, this ad to promote Wagamama’s new plant-based menu is the silliest vegan food ad we’ve seen so far, but that’s also its charm

Wagamama has taken a humorous approach to highlighting its environmental credentials in this new ad, which features a Godzilla-style monster rampaging through a city.

It turns out there’s a focus to Vegamama’s rage – she’s angry at how we’ve treated the planet and the spot sees her take aim at an offshore oil rig and skyscrapers. Only when she discovers that Wagamama has become the UK’s first high street restaurant to make 50% of its menu plant-based, does her ire cool.

Clearly inspired by Japanese movies in the kaiju genre, which most famously include the 1954 film Godzilla, the ad features retro crafting and nostalgic touches. The Vegamama monster suit was modelled in 3D and clay, before then being brought to life using foam, latex, and sophisticated animatronics, giving her the ability to move her face and eyes.

The spot was directed by Vedran Rupic and the campaign will run on TV, cinema, online and social and will be supported by OOH executions later in the year.

Credits:

Creative Studio: Uncommon

Production Company: RiffRaff

Director: Vedran Rupic

VFX Lead: Ulf Lunden

VFX Artists: Magnus Jonsson, Emil Eriksson, Pär Olsson, Zafer Fanari, Håkan Ossiann, Anders Nyman, Viktor Johansson, Lars-Gunnar Thorell