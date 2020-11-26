As Wallpaper* magazine’s photographic director, Holly Hay discusses what her day to day looks like and the kind of projects she enjoys working on most

Holly Hay has been photographic editor of Wallpaper* magazine since 2017 and oversees the visual direction of every story in the magazine from developing concepts for features to seeing them through to the last stages of production. Hay started out as a photographer, having studied fashion communication at Central Saint Martins in London. Though she received regular work, ultimately she decided she preferred the images of others to her own, which saw her move into roles that allowed her to do more commissioning and forge relationships with photographers.

Before Wallpaper*, Hay previously worked as photo editor at AnOther Magazine and held multiple roles at Garage Magazine. Alongside her role at Wallpaper*, Hay is also an art buyer and commissioning editor, and she believes these more personal freelance projects allow her to keep her ideas fresh and build on her ever-growing list of contacts.

Here CR speaks to Hay about how she got started in the industry, the importance of collaboration in a magazine and how Wallpaper* keeps her inspired.

Roni Horn by Geordie Wood, Wallpaper* June 2018 issue