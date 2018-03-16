Want to join the CR team?

Creative Review is looking for a Staff Writer

By

We are expanding the CR editorial team and are on the look out for a new Staff Writer to come and join us in our central London office.

Ideally, we’d like someone with knowledge of the creative industry and previous writing experience. If you have worked on video and podcasts too, that’s a bonus. You will be working across digital and print as well as social platforms and live events.

Interested? Find full details and how to apply here

CR Recommends

The Humour issue

CR gets serious about being funny featuring
Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, Lisa McGee,
Naresh Ramchandani, David Kolbusz, Roz Chast,
Emily Oberman, Asterix, Stephen Collins,
Dominic Wilcox and the DLR

Buy here

Jobs

View more

MARKETING MANAGER

South London

Make the most of CR