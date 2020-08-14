Shortlist announced for WaterAid art prize

Artists were asked to explore water and health in their designs, which have been whittled down to 12 finalists by a panel including Grayson Perry and Jean Jullien

Cindy Salim

While handwashing has become an integral part of the public’s precautions in response to Covid-19, three billion people around the world still don’t have access to handwashing facilities at home.

As part of a campaign to encourage world leaders to increase their investment in water and hygiene, artists have been invited to interpret these issues in a creative way for WaterAid’s Art of Change competition.

Out of the 285 entries from around the world, the designs have been narrowed down into a shortlist of 12, as chosen by artist Grayson Perry, illustrator Jean Jullien, photographer and artist Aida Muluneh, and actor and art collector Russell Tovey.

The shortlisted artists took the theme in various directions, ranging from more literal interpretations highlighting the importance of clean water, to ideas of community and togetherness. The final winner will be decided by a public vote that closes on October 10.

Irina Bogdan

Holly Thomas

Mulenga J Mulenga

Carlos Chaverra Perez

Nikki Miles

