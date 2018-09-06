Watercolour paintings come to life in platform game Gris

Gris offers a more meditative alternative for players, foregoing danger and death in place of gentle exploration. The game revolves around a central character who uses her dress like a pair of wings to float and fly through the landscape. As the game progresses she earns more abilities, and unlocks more of the surrounding world.

Nomada Studio based the game’s graphics on illustrations by Conrad Roset – who’s also part of the studio – replicating his use of fine lines and soft colours that bleed into one another. Lighter shades, reminiscent of paint seeping into paper, are used for the sky, while more vibrant colours wash across rock formations and buildings.

