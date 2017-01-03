You may also like

The perils of getting naked with Sagmeister

The perils of getting naked with Sagmeister

When Sagmeister Inc chose to announce that it had become Sagmeister & Walsh, it must have seemed like a fun and appropriate idea to update the studio’s original naked mailer with a new nude shot featuring both partners. But will it have as positive an effect on the career of Jessica Walsh as it did on that of the studio’s founder?

Opera for all: how ENO is hoping to reach new audiences

It’s been a tough few years for English National Opera. In 2014, Arts Council England announced plans to cut the company’s funding by £5 million – a reduction of almost a third. In a statement explaining its decision, ACE praised ENO’s “ambitious work” and “important role in developing talent” but said it had struggled to reach box office targets and […]

