5 ways to reignite your creative spark – A CR webinar
Practical ways in which you can streamline your process and workflow to open up time for creative work
Being creative within the confines of a commercial organisation can be challenging. Chances are you started your career with the will and space to be creative, but as time went on things got in the way! You’ve end up spending your time replying to emails, chasing approvals and dealing with ad-hoc requests; only a fraction of your time and energy left for creativity and innovation.
3 pm (BST) Thursday November 2
Looking for a way to reignite that creative spark? In this webinar, Workfront’s Marketing Director Jada Balster and CR Editor Patrick Burgoyne discuss practical ways in which you can streamline your process and workflow to open up time for creative work.
In the webinar you’ll learn:
- Why poor process leads to poor creativity
- How to deal with the burden of ad hoc tasks
- How to train robots to do your grunt work (leaving more creative time for humans)
- How to make meetings the exceptions, not the rule
- How to create a culture that breads creativity