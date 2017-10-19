CR Recommends

More from CR

Rubber Stamping Stephen Fowler book

Let’s Get Rubber Stamping!

A new book by Stephen Fowler, out this week, will teach you everything you need to know to get into one of the most enduring craft trends: rubber stamping. We talk to him about what makes stamping so special.

Old meets new in NatWest rebrand

NatWest has launched a new logo based on a symbol from its original 1968 brand guidelines alongside a vibrant and “optimistic” graphic identity

Jobs

View more

Graphic Designer

Fushi Wellbeing

Creative Designer

Monddi Design Agency

Make the most of CR