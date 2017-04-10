The Creative Review website is an Honoree in the Websites – Architecture & Design category at the 21st annual Webby Awards

We’re pleased to announced that the Creative Review website has been named an Honoree in the Websites – Architecture & Design category of the Webby Awards 2017. Being an Honoree means that our website ranks among the top 17% of the 13,000 entries from 70 countries.

This recognition means a lot to us in light of CR’s rebrand and our website redesign, both of which were rolled out in the summer of 2016. Read more about our new website and our reasoning behind the redesign here.

The Webby Awards website has a full list of shortlisted entries, where you can also vote for People’s Voice winners in all the categories.