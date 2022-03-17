Join our webinar on digital product design

For this Creative Review webinar, in partnership with Figma, we will be joined by panellists from Koto and Made By Many, who will delve into the question of why brands should be making better digital products

Creative Review is hosting a webinar in partnership with Figma on March 29 at 11am BST, where we will discuss why design is vital to better brand success in the digital space.

From Uber to Airbnb to Monzo, disruptive digital-first businesses have prompted a total rethink of how we engage with products, services and activities on a daily basis.

The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation plans for brands across many different sectors, but user expectations are now sky-high – and the right design approach is vital to rise to the challenge and stay competitive.

To unpick some of the lessons learned from the world’s leading digital products and experiences, Creative Review editor Eliza Williams will host a conversation with James Greenfield, co-founder and CEO at Koto; Tim Malbon, founder and CEO of Made By Many; and Laura Bartkiewicz, manager – mid-market at Figma.

