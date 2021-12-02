Join our webinar on how to get the most out of hybrid working

In this Creative Review webinar, in partnership with Figma, top creative agencies DixonBaxi and R/GA will provide their take on how agencies can continue to make world-class creative work in whatever way suits them

Image: Shutterstock

Creative Review is hosting a webinar in partnership with Figma on December 9 at 11am on how agencies and clients can thrive in a hybrid world.

As we move into a hybrid-working future, creative agencies around the world are looking for the sweet-spot that works best for their teams, clients and collaborators. With digital tools evolving at pace, it’s becoming increasingly feasible to work from anywhere – and collaborate with partners all over the world – without breaking stride.

But there’s no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to balancing the flexibility of remote working with the dynamic of face-to-face engagement.

From left: Rebecca Bezzina, R/GA; Simon Dixon, DixonBaxi; Heidi Myers, Figma

To explore these challenges and opportunities, Creative Review editor Eliza Williams will host a conversation with Rebecca Bezzina, SVP managing director at R/GA London; Simon Dixon, founder and ECD at DixonBaxi; and Heidi Myers, marketing director at Figma.

We’d love you to join us: to register for the event on December 9 at 11am, click here.

