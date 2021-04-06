Otherway’s grocery-inspired Weezy branding is decidedly untechy

The online supermarket’s updated identity taps into our nostalgia for the paper bags and price labels of traditional grocery stores

By

Weezy is still a relative newcomer to the world of food delivery, launched towards the end of 2020 with the promise of super-speedy food shops that arrive via electric moped, 15 minutes after they’re ordered through the app.

Groceries are sourced from a mix of wholesalers and local independent businesses, including bakers and butchers, and delivered in plastic-free bags. Currently the service is only available in London, although there’s talk of Weezy eventually expanding to other cities in the UK, and founders Alec Dent and Kristof Van Beveren have already raised millions in funding.

Otherway’s branding reflects Weezy’s ‘hyperlocal’ promise, using shapes that are reminiscent of the signs, labels and bags you’d find in an old-fashioned grocers. According to the studio, even the logo is a “nod towards handwritten sign writing”.

Studio founder Jono Holt says Weezy’s branding is a purposeful step away from “the usual innovative tech company design which we’re all growing a bit tired of”. Although, arguably, it does join a growing cohort of companies that are embracing quirkier, vintage-feeling design, in a similar bid to distinguish themselves from a sea of minimal tech brands.

The branding will appear on a series of outdoor ads spread across London, which include some appreciably relatable bits of copy including (our fave): ‘Current mood: Châteauneuf Du Pape and Haribo’.

otherway.com

