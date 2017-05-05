The CR Annual is our showcase of the outstanding work in commercial creativity over the past 12 months as selected by our jury. See all the winning work here.

Welcome to the 2017 Creative Review Annual. Across Digital, Advertising and Design, our judges have selected work based on excellence in craft, innovation and appropriateness to the brief at hand. This year, we have gone into more depth on each of our winners. You will find a lot more background information on each of the projects selected than in previous Annuals.

Those projects deemed by our judges to be of special merit are recognised in our Best in Book section. We have produced in-depth features for each one, delving further into what made these projects so successful and the people behind them.

I’d like to thank all our partners for supporting The Annual this year, our judges and all of those who entered their work. Congratulations to all the winners.

The print edition of The Annual (shown here) is available on newsstands now.

View all the winning and shortlisted work here.

Judges:

Digital

Eloise Smith, Executive Creative Director, MullenLowe London

Helen Fuchs, Design Director, Ustwo

Steve Vranakis, Executive Creative Director, Google Creative Lab

ADVERTISING

Stephen Hancock, ECD, Media Arts Lab

Alasdhair Macgregor Hastie, International Executive Creative Director, BETC

Cameron Temple, Executive Creative Director, Stink Studios



DESIGN

Sean Thomas, Creative Director, JKR London

Sophie Thomas, Founding Director, Thomas.Matthews

Ken Kirton, Co-Founder & Creative Director, Hato & Hato Press

Sponsors:

Audio Network

Breather

Estrella

Gaudio Awards

Stone Nest

SLX