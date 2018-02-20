Welcome to the Department of New Realities
Want to ride around Amsterdam at night killing zombies? How about enter the world of a child’s ‘senseless fairytale’, where you can act as protagonist in a trippy, futuristic Alice-in-Wonderland-style story? Or maybe you just want to escape the urban grind and get to a beach? All this is possible in the Department of New Realities.
Housed within Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam, the Department of New Realities aims to explore new tech territories and how they will change our lives, including our relationships with brands. Projects created by the department so far have included the use of VR and AR to make bespoke experiences; some for brands, others just for the fun of it, to show off what’s possible.
VR and AR have of course been buzzwords in the creative industries for a while now, almost to the point of exhaustion. But what makes the Department of New Realities stand out amongst a sea of dull ‘brand experiences’ is the exuberance of their work. Whereas all too often VR has been used to corporate ends, creating replicas of the world as we know it but with the addition of a heavy headset strapped to our face, the DPTNR is determined to expand our universe with a mix of distinctive aesthetics and occasionally wild philosophical ideas.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Sign in
Why register?
Once registered you will have access to this and all other articles on Creative Review, be able to submit your work to us and receive our daily newsletter.
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why am I being asked to register with CR?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with other parties, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in print.
Access our full archive
This site contains over 10 years’ of CR content, including magazine articles. Register to gain full access to everything.
Receive our newsletter
Our daily email of inspiration and insight from the creative industries, curated by the CR editorial team