Welcome to Saxnot, the new town inspired by ‘how things used to be’

In Scott King’s new show, nostalgia for 1970s Butlin’s is repackaged and branded for a post-Brexit Britain

Nationalist politics has always relied on nostalgia – the sense that things were better before ‘they’ came along, that if only we could go back to the way things were, it would all be alright again.

Many would argue that it was at least a contributory factor to the appeal of Brexit. In the hands of the leave campaign, this argument runs, nostalgia became ‘weaponised’.

In his latest exhibition (at Studio Voltaire in London), Scott King runs with this theme, creating a satirical ‘trade show’ for Saxnot, a new town that promises to take its residents back to ‘how things used to be’.

