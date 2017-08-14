CR Recommends

Channel 4 releases new Superhumans ad for the Rio Paralympics

Channel 4 has released the much-anticipated follow up to its Superhumans spot for the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio – and this time, it’s not just athletes that feature. We spoke to 4Creative and director Dougal Wilson about how it was made

Beehive Lofts in Manchester’s Ancoats

Sharing Spaces: co-working environments that foster creativity and community

Co-working spaces offer both flexibility and the sense of community that freelancers or those starting out often miss from larger offices. We visited three co-working spaces in Manchester to examine the various models on offer and how their owners seeks to make those who work there feel like they are part of something bigger

