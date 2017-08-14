Creative Review and British Land have partnered on a special report on wellbeing in the creative workplace. In this document we present the findings of our extensive survey on wellbeing and look at some of the latest thinking in this area

Wellbeing is now an important part of contemporary business practice and our survey offers a snapshot of how the creative industries are responding to demands for flexible working and a better understanding of the work/life balance.

In our report, we detail the results of our survey and then hear from British Land’s Mike Wiseman and Matt Webster about how creative companies have been leading the way in its development since the early 2000s.

We then feature highlights from the wellbeing roundtable we hosted earlier this year, with input from a range of companies from Framestore to DentsuAegis on how they ensure wellbeing is a part of their creative work day-to-day.

One relatively new area which has shown significant impact on wellbeing is ‘biophilic’ design and we look at some of the work Oliver Heath has been doing to bring nature into the workplace; before examining the importance of establishing a good office culture – and how the workplace environment can act as a foundation for this.

In this last feature in the report we hear from Helen Andrews, MD at agency Wieden + Kennedy London and Lee Schuneman from Microsoft Lift.

As you’ll see from the survey and our features, the design of our working environment can directly benefit both our levels of creativity and our happiness in the workplace. And if you would like to know more about about British Land’s own approach to wellbeing, visit the Office Agenda website.

The data used for this report gathered via market research conducted by Creative Review