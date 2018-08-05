West Country Modern: the indie publisher repping the South West

The new publisher from Jethro Marshall looks at the art and design that is shining a light on people and places in the West Country. We speak to him about setting up the publisher, and why the South West deserves a bit more love

Jethro Marshall is best known for the work that comes out of his eponymous agency JJ Marshall Associates, which boasts clients including Adidas, Folk and Wrangler. His latest endeavour, however, is something a little more personal.

Marshall has just set up his own publishing house called West Country Modern, which looks to celebrate the countryside and coast dominated area of South West England he now calls home, following his move from London hipster spot Stoke Newington to Lyme Regis more than a decade ago.

West Country Modern’s first book is a photographic essay on agriculture architecture called Farm Follows Function, featuring starkly beautiful, black and white photos of farm buildings taken by Marshall over a period of 12 months. Here he tells us about the process of setting up the publisher.

