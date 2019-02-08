The Kensington and Chelsea Art Weekend is marking its second edition with a rebrand by AH-KB, which draws on the “cultural layers” of the borough

The studio created a colour palette that contrasts the yellows and greens of 1970s Sex Pistols posters with a more classic blue and red – to reflect Kensington and Chelsea’s royal status. AH-KB zoomed in on the letters of the fair’s acronym – shown in Lutz Headline – using them to create bright abstract imagery.

“The rebrand of Kensington and Chelsea Art Weekend embodies the overall aim of the festival – to get more people engaging with the art being produced and exhibited in the borough,” say the studio’s founders Kelly Barrow and Antonia Huber. “We arrived at the concept of ‘getting closer to art’ as the main inspiration behind the design.”