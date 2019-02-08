West London’s punk background peeps through in KCAW identity
The Kensington and Chelsea Art Weekend is marking its second edition with a rebrand by AH-KB, which draws on the “cultural layers” of the borough
The studio created a colour palette that contrasts the yellows and greens of 1970s Sex Pistols posters with a more classic blue and red – to reflect Kensington and Chelsea’s royal status. AH-KB zoomed in on the letters of the fair’s acronym – shown in Lutz Headline – using them to create bright abstract imagery.
“The rebrand of Kensington and Chelsea Art Weekend embodies the overall aim of the festival – to get more people engaging with the art being produced and exhibited in the borough,” say the studio’s founders Kelly Barrow and Antonia Huber. “We arrived at the concept of ‘getting closer to art’ as the main inspiration behind the design.”
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Once registered you can read this article and opt to receive our newsletter. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk