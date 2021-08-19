#WeThe15 is fighting for inclusivity for the 15% of the world with disabilities

Created in partnership with 20 organisations, including the International Paralympic Committee, #WeThe15 is the start of a decade-long campaign to raise awareness and fight for the rights of the 1.2bn people worldwide with disabilities

By

#WeThe15 takes its name from the 15% of the global population who have a disability and aims to raise awareness of the challenges that these 1.2 billion people often face, including access to healthcare, education and employment.

The launch campaign features an identity created by Pentagram’s Harry Pearce and Yuki Suzuki and an ad created by adam&eveDDB, with other content for the campaign by brand partners including Facebook, Twitter, Coca-Cola, Visa and more to follow.

The film, created by Pulse Films and director Sam Pilling, sets out to challenge some of the stereotypes that people with disabilities face, including pity or being framed as ‘brave’. It was filmed in Bogota, Bangkok, London, Johannesburg, Milan and Manila, and includes nearly 40 persons with disabilities assembled in partnership with disabled talent agency and consultancy C Talent.

#WeThe15 is released in the run up to the Toyko Paralympic Games, which open on August 24, and the film will be played at both the opening and closing ceremonies. It follows Channel 4’s ongoing campaigns as the UK broadcaster for the Games, which have addressed both the skills of Paralympic athletes but also the everyday challenges that people with disabilities face.

Pentagram’s identity includes a wordmark and a symbol by Pearce and his team and sonic branding by Suzuki. Throughout the Paralympic Games, athletes will wear temporary tattoos featuring the #WeThe15 symbol. A vibrant shade of purple was chosen for the identity as this represents the international colour of disability and to mark today’s launch, 125 iconic global landmarks across six continents – from Tokyo’s Skytree to Niagara Falls – will be illuminated in purple light.

“#WeThe15 gives a voice to the biggest unheard group in the Inclusion agenda,” says Mat Goff, CEO of adam&eveDDB. “This Tokyo 2020 launch campaign is just the start of a movement that will drive real change for over a billion people worldwide. The more brands and organisations and people that get involved in this movement, the louder that voice will be and the faster the change will come.”

wethe15.org

Latest from CR

More from CR

How to commission great photography

From nailing the brief to making space for the magic to happen, CR spoke with photographer Shamil Tanna, IBM photo director Emily Keegin and East Photographic agent Kane Giblin to find out what it takes to commission great images

Tom Hingston on designing for arts venues

As Hingston Studio’s type-led identities for the Serpentine and the V&A greet the general public, the designer talks to us about the importance of creating designs that give institutions flexibility in these times

My Career Journey: Calmatic

The LA-based director behind music videos for Pharrell, Lizzo and Lil Nas X reflects on his journey from afterschool computer club to Grammy-winning director

My Career Journey: Polly Nor

Polly Nor creates striking, satirical drawings of women and their demons. We speak to the illustrator about her up-and-down career journey, the perils of imposter syndrome, and using art as an emotional release

The changing face of travel

The pandemic has been the catalyst for all of us to reassess our relationship with travel. As the world slowly begins to reopen, we speak to the travel brands that are shaping what our holidays of the future might look like

Jump on 25 years of making motion graphics

Jump is responsible for the titles of some of the UK’s biggest TV entertainment and sports programmes. Here two of its co-founders look back on a turbulent 25 years in the industry, and what it takes to make a successful creative business

Sport and Creativity

In this report, we look at the way that creative thinking is influencing sport, including in advertising, TV, branding, design, photography, illustration and more

The role of the sketchbook in creative work

Despite the dominance of digital, the humble sketchbook is still a vital tool in making creative work. Here, we speak to three creatives about how working in a sketchbook is an important part of their process and also their favourite books to work in

The colourful world of Autumn de Wilde

The photographer and director has injected striking palettes into fashion photos, celebrity portraits, vibrant ads and her feature-length debut, Emma. She talks to us about navigating these different arenas and building worlds through music and colour

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham