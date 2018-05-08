WeTransfer

WeTransfer puts itself at the heart of creative process in new ads

WeTransfer has taken an unusual approach in its first out-of-home advertising campaign, comprising of a series of murals at various locations in Brooklyn, NYC that aimed to show WeTransfer as an essential tool in the creative process.

WeTransfer has long aimed to position itself as the file-sharing tool for the creative industries. It has gone about this in a number of ways, perhaps most prominently by turning over its webpages to artists and designers to create artworks that entertain users while they are waiting for their downloads.

