What can today’s designers learn from Braun?

Ben Wilson, industrial designer and director of communications at Braun, discusses what young designers are still getting wrong about Dieter Rams and why our obsession with aesthetics is holding good design back

By

Dieter Rams, and his work at Braun, are held in almost universal high regard in the design community and beyond. The electrical goods company, which dates back to the early 1920s, is often seen as the epitome of good design, with vintage products much sought after and selling for large sums. But according to Ben Wilson, industrial designer and director of communications at the company, many often ignore a critical part of Braun’s design philosophy – focusing so much on products’ appearance that they miss what has made them so successful in the first place.

“It’s more than just the products, it’s about the way the products are made – the thinking that’s gone into making them and the way they are to be experienced in the real world,” he explains to CR. “The Germans have a great word for it – ‘haltung’. There’s no English translation for it. It’s a word which I’ve been talking about for the last 10 years in the realm of English-speaking designers, because it epitomises what makes Braun design so unique. It’s a way of doing things. It’s an approach. It’s a set of steps that lead to a certain type of design.”

Braun’s haltung, as Wilson describes it, is based around three principles: useful, simple, and built to last. Products should answer a need consumers have, they should solve it in as accessible and straightforward a way as possible, and they should prioritise longevity. As Wilson says, “It’s quite a simple recipe to make good design.”

What they didn’t copy was the haltung. They didn’t copy the way of doing things, they copied the aesthetic

Even so, when Braun began to espouse this philosophy in the early 50s, major competitors raised their eyebrows at the “very clean, modernist objects which look like something from a spaceship” that were the result. But it didn’t take long for them to see that Braun was onto something. “Everyone started to realise that there was something going on – a bigger picture, leading to better objects and different objects that can be integrated into Modernist architecture and very future-looking design spaces,” explains Wilson.

More from CR

Survive 2021 Be Daring

How to survive 2021: A Guide for Creatives

With the uncertainty and challenges of 2020 following us into the new year, we talk to a number of industry experts about the ways that creatives can survive – and even thrive – in 2021

How I Got Here: Joseph Rodriguez

As a taxi driver in the 70s and 80s, photographer Joseph Rodriguez captured the intensity of New York City from the driver’s seat. He talks to us about his childhood, learning from the greats, and his ‘get close’ mantra

Trends of 2020: The year in film and TV

Streaming giants ruled the roost once again in 2020, while many of us also sought comfort in the familiarity of public service broadcasters, in a year where we’ve essentially been forced to stay glued to our sofas

The Creative’s Gambit

The Netflix hit series The Queen’s Gambit has brought chess back into the limelight. Here, ad creative Marta Morientes – an avid chess player in her youth – explains how the game has helped her to be a better creative

A QR Code Renaissance?

QR codes have received an unexpected resurrection during Covid-19, becoming a vital tool for navigating pandemic life. But will they sink back into the depths when no longer needed? Stink Studios’ James Britton hopes not

Ben & Jerry’s: Peace, love and ice cream

Ben & Jerry’s global social mission officer Dave Rapaport talks to Anna Burzlaff, head of cultural insights and strategy agency Truth, about the brand’s approach to activism, and what it takes to make credible change in the world today

Can creativity save restaurants from Covid-19?

Hospitality has been hit hard by the pandemic, but in the midst of increased restrictions restaurateurs are finding creative ways to reach hungry punters at home. Here, we delve into how restaurant brands are adapting to the new normal

How I Got Here: Brian Rea

Modern Love illustrator Brian Rea recounts a childhood filled with stories, shares the struggles of embracing his style and tells CR why words have gained a new importance for him later in his career

The BakeKing’s hyperrealistic cake creations

Ben Cullen has built up a cult following for his mesmerising illusion cakes, which have appeared everywhere from Slowthai’s recent music video to Jurgen Klopp’s birthday party. He talks about how his career journey took him from graphic design to tattooing to cake artistry

Irvine Welsh on creativity and cancel culture

The author explores the rise of cancel culture in new documentary Offended by Irvine Welsh, where he discusses the threat that the phenomenon poses to the creative industries and why he thinks Trainspotting wouldn’t be published today

The theatrics of Lucy Prebble

Following the release of her explosive phone-hack series I Hate Suzie, Lucy Prebble talks about her belief that every story benefits from a little drama, and how an ongoing infatuation with tech inspired her to write for video games

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham