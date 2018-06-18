Morihiro Harano: What Makes for Great Making?

To coincide with Cannes Lions, we’re focusing on advertising this week on CR: here, In an exclusive extract from new book Creative Superpowers, Morihiro Harano, Creative Director/Founder of Mori Inc., sets out the conditions for making great work

By

Jobs

View more

CREATIVE DIRECTOR

London
Richer-Sounds_logo

SENIOR DESIGNER

Central London