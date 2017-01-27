T2 Trainspotting: What would you choose?

Trainspotting’s famous Choose Life speech has had an update for the sequel. Could you write a better version? Write your 2017 Choose Life speech for us and you could win a limited edition Trainspotting screenprint

Choose Trainspotting poster, Print-Process.com

As we detailed in our story here, Mark Blamire and Rob O’Connor at Stylorouge designed the poster campaign for the original Trainspotting movie. Mark Blamire went on to set up art print businesses Blanka and [Print-Process]. To celebrate the 21st anniversary of the original film, [Print-Process] have released a version of its Choose Trainspotting print (above) which depicts the famous Choose Life speech from the film.

The new movie features an updated Choose Life speech. “Choose Facebook,” says the now middle-aged Renton, “Twitter, Instagram and hope that someone, somewhere cares … Choose reality TV, slut shaming, revenge porn. Choose a zero-hours contract, a two-hour journey to work. And choose the same for your kids, only worse, and smother the pain with an unknown dose of an unknown drug made in somebody’s kitchen …”

But can you do better? We are challenging CR readers to write their own Choose Life speech. All you have to do is write your speech in the comments below.

Our favourite will win an A1-sized artist edition limited screenprint of the original film poster (below) which is also for sale via Blanka here.

Trainspotting poster 21st anniversary ‘Artist edition’. Mark Blamire [Design]. Lorenzo Agius [Photography], Blanka.co.uk One runner-up will win a copy of the A1 Choose Trainspotting poster shown top.

Deadline: 5pm GMT Friday February 3, 2017