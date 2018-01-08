What’s happening at British Vogue?

The latest issue shares a cover image with a rival magazine and comes off a clunkier second in terms of execution. Does this odd newsstand collaboration point to a wavering of artistic and editorial direction at the fashion staple?

Strange things are afoot at British Vogue, writes Jeremy Leslie. Despite its central role in British fashion – it has long been the sensible pole around which more radical fashion mags swing – the monthly has never offered much of interest to anyone beyond its core constituency.

The only time I remember referencing it was in my 2001 book ‘Issues’; a redrawn Gill Sans headline face was a clever way to express its Englishness. Otherwise it’s some time since it led editorial design in any way (Terry Jones in the seventies?). But changes to its creative team last year hinted at an exciting 2018.

