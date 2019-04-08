What’s next for personalisation?

Access to better data – and better tech – is allowing brands to experiment with more creative approaches to personalisation. We take a look at some innovative examples – and explore what the next wave of tailored experiences might look like

Personalisation has long been hailed as the next big consumer trend. But the past two years have seen a wave of more creative experiences in sectors from fashion to food.

Tech startup Unmade has worked with high end brands from Rapha to Farfetch to create platforms that give consumers creative control – allowing them to design bespoke products which are printed on demand. Adidas’s Knit for You pop-up in Berlin allowed consumers to design custom knitwear, with the brand using laser body scans to determine their size, while Nike’s new flagship in New York offers a bespoke shoe design service where customers can book an appointment with a consultant and have custom trainers created on-site.

Beauty brands have also been responding to a growing demand for more choice – and a more tailored experience – with wider product ranges, product finder chatbots and services that allow consumers to create bespoke cosmetics. Eyeko offers a custom mascara service, Penhaglion and Miller Harris run ‘fragrance profiling’ sessions to help consumers find their perfect scent and Rihanna’s Fenty cosmetics range includes 40 shades of foundation.

“For such a long time, it felt like [personalisation] was the ideal for both brands and consumers – but no-one was actually doing it effectively or desirably – and all of a sudden, it feels like it’s everywhere,” says Sophie Maxwell, Futures Director at Pearlfisher.