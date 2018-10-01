Where do your ideas come from?

In the first of a new series of articles for CR, Perry Nightingale, Executive Creative Technologist at Grey London, gives an answer to one of the trickiest questions asked of creatives

Five years ago, at the end of a speech in China, someone stood up and asked me this question: “Where do your ideas came from?”, and it has always stuck with me.

For me personally it was the only time anyone’s ever asked me how the creative side of my job works. It also illustrated that for the wider world, with everyone talking about disruption and AI, it can feel like our best ideas are getting more precious.

This is the start of a small series of articles to share the answer of that question. I thought to kick it off we would look at imagination and a brand new piece of work from the brilliant INGO Stockholm, which was behind the Grand Prix-winning Swedish Number a few years ago.