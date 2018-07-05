Which? embraces campaigning past in new print ads
Its reputation might revolve largely around product reviews, but a new set of ads is reminding consumers of Which?’s campaigning victories
Remember the time Which? got lead paint in children’s toys banned? Or when it helped make seat belts compulsory? If not, a new ad campaign by Grey London is the perfect refresher.
It shines a light on some of Which?’s successes to date, as well as the brand’s current efforts, which include tackling faulty appliances that cause fires, and the impressively lofty goal of bringing misery caused by cancelled, delayed or overcrowded train services to an end.
