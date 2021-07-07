What goes into making a successful indie podcast?

Having been nominated for a British Podcast Award, Karen Whitehouse and Lauren Kilby, producers of Who Shat On The Floor At My Wedding?, talk to CR about how to make a successful podcast on your own

When Karen Whitehouse and Helen McLaughlin got married in 2018, their boat-based wedding saw them sailing through Amsterdam’s picturesque countryside. The day was going perfectly – until, that is, someone shat on the floor.

With no one ever coming forward to fess up, the mystery pooper has tormented Whitehouse and McLaughlin ever since and after sharing the story with friends they had the brilliant idea of turning it into a 13-episode podcast called: Who Shat On The Floor At My Wedding? “My wife had started talking about it at a few parties, and it just turned into this big thing where everyone just became obsessed with wanting to know who did it and what the possible reasoning could be,” Whitehouse tells CR. “Everyone loves a whodunnit, and this is probably one of the first poo-dunnits. We knew we had to do something about it.”

The detective squad. All images: Who Shat On The Floor At My Wedding?

The podcast launched in December last year, when many places around the world were stuck in lockdown, and it quickly built a following, partly because of the chemistry between Whitehouse, McLaughlin, and “wannabe detective” Lauren Kilby, brought on to interrogate wedding guests, hook friends up to polygraph machines and even speak to forensic experts in an attempt to crack the case.