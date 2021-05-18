Latest from CR

The Annual 2021: Trends and observations

Last year was dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic, but we also saw a number of other trends and developments emerge in the commercial creative industries. Here, we examine what they might suggest for the future

How Aldi became Britain’s funniest supermarket

Social media sensation #FreeCuthbert is the latest example of how Aldi has used wit to appeal to customers and break through in a very crowded market. We speak to its long-time creative agency McCann UK about how the brand nails its relatable sense of humour

Does Design Twitter need a code of ethics?

Snarky comments do little to help the creative industry, but can Twitter be salvaged as a place for useful design discourse? Nicole Phillips and Craig Oldham discuss how to deal with negativity, and whether design Twitter needs a dose of online etiquette

Navigating a career as a self-taught creative

Photographer Luis Alberto Rodriguez and designer Jordi Ng both forged a career without a formal arts education. They reflect on how they learned their craft, coping with insecurity and what taking an alternative route has brought to their practice

Who will win the online education arms race?

E-learning, bootcamps and workshops are all booming, but what does it take to survive long term in the world of learning? Mastered’s Perri Lewis and SuperHi’s Rik Lomas discuss the big questions education providers face

