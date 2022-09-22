Why Creativity Matters: How to build a successful in-house team

The second talk in our free virtual event series tackles the subject of in-house creative teams, and features speakers from Polestar, Lego and Oatly

For the second talk in the Why Creativity Matters series we are looking at what a great in-house team looks like. While once a novelty, it has now become standard practice for brands to have in-house creative and design teams. But how do you structure these teams to benefit businesses the most?

We will tackle this question, as well as looking at how in-house teams can work best with external agencies and studios, and at the unique challenges leaders of in-house creative teams face.

This talk will be hosted by Creative Review’s editor, Eliza Williams, who will be joined by three expert guests: Åsa Borg, chief marketing officer, Polestar; Michael Lee, creative director, Oatly; and Emma Perkins, head of Lego Agency EMEA. It will take place live on October 5 at 4pm BST.

