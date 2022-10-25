Why Creativity Matters: The role of purpose for brands

The third talk in our free virtual event series looks at purpose, examining the role it plays in shaping brands and their marketing, and how it can be used to attract audiences

Why Creativity Matters is a new talk series from Creative Review which aims to demonstrate the key role that creative thinking and design plays for brands and business, particularly in challenging times.

Brand purpose has become an increasingly hot topic for brands over the past decade, as businesses recognise that having a strong positioning attracts loyalty from customers and can open up communication and marketing opportunities.

In this talk we will examine the evolution of brand purpose in recent years; how brands should be thinking about purpose in the future; what practical elements they need to consider to achieve this; the role of agencies and design studios; what pitfalls purpose can create for brands; and how audiences expect brands to behave now.

This talk will be hosted by Creative Review’s editor, Eliza Williams, who will be joined by three expert guests: Sarah Anderson, creative director at Forsman & Bodenfors New York; Susie Braun, director of Social Purpose at ITV; and Becky Willan, CEO and co-founder of Given Agency. It will take place live on November 9 at 4pm GMT.

